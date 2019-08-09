A Sand Lake man was severely injured by what police think was a hit and run crash Thursday evening.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, Troopers responded to a report on Thursday, August 8, about 11:22 p.m., of an unresponsive male who was severely injured and lying in a ditch on Youngman Rd. near Roy Dr. in Eureka Township, in Montcalm County.

The man was identified as Derrick Powers, 27, of Sand Lake. He was transported to United Memorial Hospital in Greenville, and then was airlifted to Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, with severe injuries.

Police said the man appears to have been struck by a northbound motor vehicle that fled the scene. A passerby found the man and contacted 911. Based on the victim’s injuries, police said it appears that he may have been struck by an SUV or pickup truck. The crash is still under investigation.

The suspect vehicle and driver remain at large. Please contact the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444 with any information regarding this incident.

The Greenville Department of Public Safety, Montcalm County EMS, Aero Med, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch assisted state Police at the scene.