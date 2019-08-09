



Pictured from L to R: Breslyn Kacprcyk, 10; Brynn Nesbitt, 11; Taylor Vandertuuk, 10; and Elsie Kacprcyk, 10. Taylor and Brynn headed up the fundraiser and friends Breslyn and Elsie helped serve on the day of the sale. Post photo by J. Reed.





When Taylor Vandertuuk, 10, and Brynn Nesbitt, 11, decided they wanted to do a lemonade stand this summer, they didn’t want to do it for profit. Instead, they wanted to help someone.

“We thought about doing it for charity, but then we heard about Mrs. Saboo having stomach cancer,” explained Taylor.

Brynn Nesbitt and Taylor Vandertuuk with Dana Saboo. Courtesy photo.





The girls didn’t personally know Dana Saboo, who has stage-four stomach cancer. But they have two friends, twins Breslyn and Elsie Kacprcyk, age 10, who know the Saboo children. Breslyn and Elsie helped Taylor and Brynn with the lemonade stand last Thursday, August 1.

But the fundraiser was more than just a lemonade stand. “We wanted to have a bake sale with it, and we came up with ideas for different things to have,” said Taylor.

Besides the lemonade on a hot Thursday afternoon, the girls had a smorgasboard of baked goods—some they made and many that were donated. Some of the goodies included puppy chow, fudge, chocolate-covered pretzels, Rice Krispy treats, brownies, and more. And they were all delicious!

The sale went on from about 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. According to Taylor’s mom, Melissa, they raised $534.35 for Dana Saboo and her family. She and the girls delivered the money to Dana Saboo after the fundraiser ended.

Melissa was proud of the girls and what they accomplished. “I’m blown away! I’m so happy for them and to be able to do this for this family,” she said.