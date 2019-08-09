



BPF hosts reduced fee, two-day Empty the Shelters event at select locations

GRAND RAPIDS–On August 9 and 10, BISSELL Pet Foundation (BPF) will help Empty the Shelters at Kent County Animal Shelter and Humane Society of West Michigan by offering $25 adoptions before the summer ends.

Over the past 14 years, BISSELL Blocktail Party, an animal welfare fundraiser hosted in West Michigan, has generously supported area shelters and rescues. Since 2012, Blocktail funds have been directed to BISSELL Pet Foundation, who was able to award 12 grants to local shelters and rescues for the spay/neuter efforts of nearly 9,000 pets.

To make a more immediate impact in the community, BPF will additionally host a reduced-fee Empty the Shelters adoption event to encourage families to bring a pet into their life.

“In response to the incredible support for Blocktail from our community and sponsors, we wanted the funds raised to make a difference as soon as possible,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “This August will be the first two-day Empty the Shelters BPF has sponsored in Grand Rapids. This event will maximize the exposure for adoptable pets and get them in the loving homes they deserve.”

Adoption requirements, event hours, locations and more can be found on bissellpetfoundation.org/ets.

More than 200 pets are expected to be available at the two local Empty the Shelters locations.

BISSELL Pet Foundation is responsible for the adoption of 22,186 pets through its Empty the Shelters events alone.

