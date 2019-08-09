History of Hygge

So what is “hygge” anyway? Hygge, is pronounced hoo-gah, and like many traditional Danish words, cannot be translated into a single English word, as it embraces a feeling of contentment and well-being by enjoying the simple things in life.

Hygge is a very important part of being Danish, so much that it is often considered as “a defining feature of the Danish Culture and an integral part of the national DNA” this is according to Meik Wiking, the CEO of the Happiness Research Institute in Copenhagen.

Meik Wiking states “In other words, what freedom is to Americans… hygge is to Danes.”

Denmark is often hailed as one of the world’s happiest countries, which is where the latest trend of hygge, and coziness has stemmed from.

