



A 59-year-old Cedar Springs woman suffered serious injuries this week when her car left the road and hit a tree in Spencer Township.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the area of 18 Mile and Meddler Ave NE about 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 30, on a single vehicle pin-in crash. Police said the vehicle was headed eastbound on 18 Mile Rd through the curves west of the intersection, when it crossed the centerline and ran off the north side of the road into a tree.

The driver of the vehicle, a 59-year-old woman from Cedar Springs, was extricated from the vehicle and flown to the hospital via Aero Med. The initial report showed that she had head, chest and leg injuries, but was talking to Aero Med personnel as she was being transported.

Spencer Township Fire Department, Montcalm Township Fire Department, and Rockford Ambulance also assisted the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at the scene.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash at this time.

