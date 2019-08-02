Cedar Springs Michigan has one of the fastest growing school systems in the area. The teachers are warm, caring and sincere. However, the growth of new housing is not in the city limits but in the rural areas of Solon Township. Solon is a wonderful community to grow in—there is an abundance of wildlife, lakes and trout streams. The highest point in Kent County is in Solon with its rolling hills and forests. There are many caring citizens that have helped set aside areas for parks, stream preservation and nature centers, there are also people that care little for the future with little or no concern for the environment.

A full set of planning minutes and concerns can be found at, http://solontwp.org/wp-content/uploads/minutes-agendas-newsletters/Planning-Commission-Minutes_2019-06-26.pdf

Yes, growth can be good! Yes, growth provides a place for people to live! Yes, high-density site-condos do have a place but only when they protect the environment around them. These are the reasons I will vote “Yes” August 6! I encourage you to join me in voting August 6.

With love for country and community,

Keith Caldwell, Solon Township



