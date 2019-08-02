



By Judy Reed

Voters in the Tri County Area Schools district have a chance to make some improvements in their district without paying any more in taxes than they currently do.

They will vote Tuesday, August 6, on whether to approve a $37,020,000 bond proposal at 4.381 mills, which is what they currently pay. The proposal would consolidate all students K-12 on one campus, which means building a new K-5 elementary building. A community auxiliary gym and walking paths would provide activity areas for students and community members. One campus will improve availability of student services such as a nurse, counselor, and social worker.

A high school addition will serve a dual purpose as a performance space for choir, band and theatre, and as a cafeteria.

Modern science labs provide opportunity for hands-on-learning. All classrooms will be updated with new technology, furniture, paint, and flooring. Bathroom facilities will be improved and upgraded to meet current codes.

Computers and equipment for students will be updated. Air conditioning will reduce hot temps in classes and improve safety by removing the need to prop open doors and windows. All windows will get safety reinforcement tinting.

The previous bond proposals were defeated twice in six months, but officials went back and sharpened their pencils and took a look at property values and decided they could do what they proposed last May but without levying any extra taxes.

“Due to the increase in property values in our area, and a reduction in the bond interest rates, the millage rates have dropped, giving us the opportunity to generate the same amount of money with fewer mills,” it says on their website.

Currently residents pay 4.381 mills: 2.881 mills in current debt, and 1.5 mills in sinking fund. In 2020 the current debt falls to 0.301 and there is 1.5 mills in sinking fund and the rest in the new bond issue. In 2021, the whole 4.381 mills will be all the new bond issue.

The district said they are not planning to ask for another sinking fund, and they understand that if the bond does not pass, residents would pay lower taxes when the other debt falls off. However major repairs that may be needed will have to be taken out of the school’s general fund, taking dollars away from classroom programming. General fund budgets do include maintenance and minor repair budgets, but do not cover major repairs that may be needed.

This could lead to increased class sizes, reduction in staff; elimination of busing; and reduction or elimination of extra curricular activities.

For more details and information, go to http://tcbond.info/

