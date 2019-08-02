



Storme Fleet passed away on July 24th, 2019, his 21st birthday. He is survived by his grandparents, parents, siblings, nieces and nephews, who will always remember him as a kind and tender kid, who would light up when surrounded by his family. Our family knew him as a smart, sweet, silly, and charming smart-ass, who was always ready to offer a hug or share a laugh. Although he loved to pick on his siblings, his heart was filled with love and joy and he felt at home with our family. As we mourn his loss, we know that he would want us to carry the same love and support he felt from us in our hearts. As a sports fan, Storme loved watching wrestling and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers, although he couldn’t stand the New England Patriots. He loved the Lion King and country music, but not nearly as much as he loved flirting with girls whenever he had the chance. The family would like to thank the special people who were part of Storme’s world, including his team at Tri County High School, Dr. Michael Wood and Dr. Bradd Hemker’s teams, and countless others who have provided support, friendship, and comfort over the years. A service was held on Friday, July 26. The family requests that, in lieu of sending flowers, those wishing to send their condolences make a donation to Helen DeVos Children’s Foundation, In memory of Storme Fleet or to Palliative Care, 100 Michigan St NE MC 004, Grand Rapids, MI 49503.

