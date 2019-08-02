



It’s very concerning that a few individuals and interest groups are trying to affect a Solon Township adopted ordinance. The Solon Township ordinance no. 19-2-Z was designed and adopted after extensive public input and review. It does not restrict Solon Township residents unfairly, as it is completely in line with similar ordinances in our surrounding townships, including Algoma, Courtland, Nelson, Tyrone, Allendale, and others. Such information is easily available from township offices or their websites. Also, Solon Township residents are not liable for costs of installing community water and sewer systems in new developments. But they may be liable for costs if individual water and sewer systems fail in high-density developments, which ordinance no. 19-2-Z is designed to prevent by utilizing environmentally safe management.

Please take a few minutes to check with your township officials about the facts of ordinance 19-2-Z. Don’t rely on biased, misleading information. A “YES” vote on August 6 will insure Solon Township is on track with other townships, and will help retain the country atmosphere we all appreciate.

A concerned Solon Township resident and taxpayer,

Steve Skelonc, Solon Township

