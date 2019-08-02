



Photo by J. Reed

By Judy Reed

The Cedar Springs Public Library celebrated the end of its summer reading program, Universe of Stories, with its annual carnival in Morley park on Wednesday, July 31. Between 850-1,000 kids and adults converged on Morley Park to get free snow cones, popcorn and water; play on the water slides, bounce houses, and playground equipment; meet deputies from the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, including horse from their mounted unit; get sprayed by the Cedar Springs Fire Department; get their face painted; and play a multitude of games in an effort to get their name in a drawing for a prize.





The Cedar Springs Historical Museum, which is on the grounds of Morley Park, was also open and counted as one of six activities kids could do to get their card stamped or signed for the drawing. Library Director Donna Clark said that museum representatives told her that about 300 people toured the museum.