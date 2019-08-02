



It appears that the city council and the city manager are worried about second-hand smoke in Morley Park. But they don’t seem at all concerned about handicapped people getting out of their vehicle into oncoming traffic.

Maybe instead of “Pocket Parks” we should have “Pocket Parking” for handicapped residents!

Allen King, City of Cedar Springs

Post Script Notice:

