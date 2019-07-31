by Judy Reed

The North Kent Community Enrichment Board of Trustees (formerly Cedar Springs Parks and Recreation) voted unanimously Tuesday evening, July 30, to hire Jaime Gunderson as their part-time new director.

Jaime Gunderson is the new director for North Kent Community Enrichment.

Gunderson, of Solon Township, will replace long-time director Amanda Gerhardt, who recently resigned due to a career change. According to a statement from the board, Gunderson was selected from a strong pool of talented applicants.

“I am very excited about this opportunity,” she remarked.

Gunderson holds a Bachelor’s degree in Recreation and a Master’s degree in Sports administration and events. She worked in Parks and Recreation for 1-1/2 years with the City of Walker and spent 10 years as Sports Director for Special Olympics. She is also an instructor at Grand Rapids Community College in the Exercise Science Department. She teaches recreation classes, camping and canoeing, CPR/First aid, swimming, and has also taught basketball and soccer.

Some students will recognize her as a teacher of early middle college at Cedar Springs High School. She teaches the class “Intro to college” during both first and second hour to sophomores.

The Post asked her why she wanted to get involved as the Director of NKCE. “The biggest reason was hearing that they were in financial trouble and the possibility that they might shut down,” she explained. “It’s my community and the last thing I’d want to see is the program shut down. With my background, I thought maybe I could step in with some fresh ideas. I have the time, resources, and knowledge to do it.”

Gunderson will work up to 25 hours at an hourly rate of $25 per hour. She said that she would start in the position mid-August.

