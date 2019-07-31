The Michigan State Police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Trufant Gas and Party Store Wednesday morning, July 31.







According to the MSP Lakeview Post, Montcalm County Central Dispatch advised Troopers about 9:20 a.m. that an armed robbery had occurred at the store on 1101 S. Kohler Rd, Trufant.

A witness described the suspect as a heavy-set white male wearing gray sweatpants, a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, and wearing a bandana as a mask. The man presented a black bolt-action hunting rifle with a scope and a green sling while demanding cash. He carried a light blue bag, which he used to take an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect was seen driving a black 2008-2012 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 full-size pickup truck, with extended cab, no topper, “4×4” written on the side, chrome front bumper, plastic missing from the top of the tailgate, and damage to the front right bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Montcalm Central Dispatch at (989) 831- 5253 or the MSP Lakeview Post at (989) 352-8444.