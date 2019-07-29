A 30-year-old Howard City man has been arrested for the death of a Coral man over the weekend.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, they responded to a home in the 16000 block of McBride Road, in Maple Valley Township, where they found the victim unresponsive. Troopers performed CPR on the victim until relieved by EMS. After all attempts at resuscitation were exhausted, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim, a 57-year-old man from Coral, had been severely beaten and died from his injuries.

Police later arrested a 30-year-old Howard City man and charged him with 2nd degree homicide. He was lodged in the Montcalm County Jail. His name has been withheld, pending his arraignment.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by Montcalm EMS and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

That is all the information we have currently received from police. They said more info would be released after the suspect’s arraignment.