



The Post recently traveled to Missoula, Montana with Tom Robinson of Sand Lake, where he was running his 40th marathon. It is his 36th different state to run a marathon in. “I am a member of the 50 state marathon club,” he explained.

The photo was taken in Montana at Glacier National Park, Swiftcurrent Pass Trail.

Thank you, Tom, for taking us with you to Montana!

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!



