



By Judy Reed

The voters in Solon Township are being asked to vote August 6 on whether they approve of an ordinance that was passed earlier this year by the Solon Township board.

Ordinance 19-2-Z was adopted by the Solon Township Board on March 12, 2019, on the recommendation of the Solon Township Planning Commission. The ordinance provides that if property is to be divided into new lots less than one acre in size then those small lots must be served by public or community water and sewer supply systems.

Ordinarily, an ordinance does not need to be voted on by the public. Instead, the residents trust their elected board to make those decisions. In this instance, a local developer opposed the ordinance, and so petitioned it to be put on the ballot to let the voters decide. John Bitely, with Sable Development, and Solon resident Gary Johnson have a proposed condominium development called Ashton Meadows, which calls for the smaller lot sizes, and would then require a community water supply and septic system. They want people to vote no.

According to Solon Township Supervisor Bob Ellick, this ordinance, if passed would not require any individuals with existing wells and septic to connect to any adjacent community water/septic system. “This only affects new development,” he said.

He also said it would not increase township property taxes. “The people living in one of those communities would pay for their water and sewer, most likely through association dues or special assessments. The township would not be billing them. Vista View, on Algoma, south of 17 Mile, is an example of that,” he said.

In summary, this ordinance requires any new development with less than one acre lot sizes to have a community water and sewer system. It does not apply to any existing homes or developments. Lots with one acre-plus can have their own private well and septic system.

The township had passed an ordinance last year with a two-acre minimum, which was also put on the ballot, and subsequently voted down. The one-acre minimum ordinance is seen as a compromise that would still keep the rural feel of the township.

