Facebook photo by Shaun Allen.







A driver fell asleep Monday morning and ran a stop sign.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was southbound on Shaner Avenue about 6:10 a.m. on Monday, July 22, when he fell asleep and ran the stop sign at 17 Mile Rd in Nelson Township, and hit another vehicle. Both vehicles were pickup trucks.

The driver who fell asleep suffered a small cut above his eye, and other driver did not receive any injuries.