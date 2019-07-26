

EGLE (DEQ) supervisor says they had no concerns about Dines’ qualifications

By Judy Reed

The Sand Lake DPW director has quit after the Village council reduced his salary because they couldn’t find reasons for his raises in the council minutes from the last eight years.

Jerry Dines, an almost 10 year employee of the Village, resigned on July 8, after the Village Council cut his pay by $8,400 a year during their June meeting. The minutes show that trustee Rachel Gokey said she reviewed all the minutes from 2011 until now to establish a timeline on DPW pay, and said that DPW wages increased over the years “with no explanation.” The minutes stated that according to Gokey, the evidence suggested the stated gross income on the W-2 from the previous year became the salary for the next year. The gross income included additional pay for vacation, etc. and this was a clerical error, according to Gokey.

It was then recommended his salary be dropped to “what it was supposed to be” at $39,000—a drop of $12,500, according to Dines. The council ultimately decided to give him a $1.50 raise an hour because he obtained his S4 license in 2017, which upped him to $43, 056. The decision would then be reviewed in three months after further investigation.

And to add insult to injury, there were questions on whether he had the proper licenses to do what he did.

Dines was floored. “I have worked almost 10 yrs for the village. I have missed a lot of holidays and family events for village emergencies, putting it before my own family to keep the town running smooth, working 300 to 400 hours over my salary hours and never getting pay for it, and to let everyone know I am a certified water and sewer operator, I do have my water and sewer licences,” he wrote in a Facebook post announcing his resignation. “The last straw was them cutting my pay because they couldn’t find in the minutes about my raises, so they took my pay back to 2008, then they have the nerve to say in the meeting since we cut Jerry’s pay we can buy new blinds for the offices. I have never been so disrespected in my life.”

President Tracy Quinlan then stated in a Facebook post for the Village of Sand Lake that Dines had resigned and alluded to the DEQ having concerns about his qualifications. “Ever since the DEQ first contacted the village in regard to its concerns about the qualifications of Jerry Dines, we have been working on an alternative. The alternate plan was put into action this morning (Tuesday, July 9). The DEQ is in agreement with the plan. The water and sewer is taken care of! Please do not get all up in arms. Your water and sewer are being tested and treated, as they have always been,” she wrote.

The Post contacted the DEQ (now EGLE) and spoke with Luke Dehtiar, District Supervisor for the Community Drinking Water Program, in the Grand Rapids office. He said that the short answer was no, they didn’t have any concerns about Dines’ qualifications, and had not expressed any to the Village. “Whether he held a certain certification is what has been lost in translation. He was certified to do what he did. His role was to do the daily check-ins, operation and maintenance, and another operator through another firm made sure the checks were done properly. Physically and mentally he was capable of serving in the capacity he did.”

Dehtiar was referring to Infrastructure Alternatives, the firm that worked with Dines. “I have my S4, L1, and L2 licenses, but not my D4, I operated under their D license. I did the work and they did the paperwork,” Dines explained. He was due to take his D licensing exam this fall.

“In all the years I worked there, I never had an issue or a violation of any kind,” noted Dines.

He said that over the years the board would pay him for the weeks of vacation he didn’t take. And even though he said he presented the paperwork from the previous board saying he would be paid for vacation time he didn’t take, he said Quinlan wouldn’t honor it. “They owe me three weeks,” he said.

The Post reached out to Quinlan for her side of the story. We specifically asked who she spoke with at the DEQ that had concerns. She sent us this statement:

Jerry Dines recently resigned as the Director of the Village of Sand Lake’s Department of Public Works.

Normally, the Village does not comment on routine matters involving its human resources, seeking to keep some decorum of privacy associated with the personal lives and career decisions of its employees. The Village does not want to embarrass anyone; especially those who have worked for the Village for years and have simply decided, for whatever reasons, to move on.

But if Mr. Dines is determined to make his decision public, our Village residents have right to know that the reason cited by Mr. Dines with respect to the calculation of his salary are incorrect and the Village stands by its actions and records in that respect.

In addition, as a condition of Mr. Dines’ original employment (eight years ago), Mr. Dines was required to acquire the licenses necessary to operate the Village’s water and wastewater within two years of full-time employment. Mr. Dines was given numerous opportunities to test for and obtain said licenses, which are important to providing Village residents’ quality services.

Despite having tested for the licenses on several occasions, Mr. Dines was never conferred those licenses. By contrast, the contract the Village now has with Howard City provides Village residents the benefit of its employees holding the relevant licenses to assure a safe and high quality supply of water.

Tracy J. Quinlan, President Village of Sand Lake

The Post does not normally do stories on employee relations. But since it was done in such a public way, with his pay being reduced in a public meeting, and then comments made on the Village Facebook page that DEQ had concerns about Dines’ qualifications, we felt that was indeed worth checking into, though President Quinlan did not feel it was a story.

Also, Jerry Dines is not the only employee to leave. His part time employee left the same day Dines did. And clerk Nyha French, who once served on the Village Council, also resigned. Her last day was Thursday, July 25. French said that another job opportunity had presented itself that was too good to pass up. “I grew up here and have been a resident my entire life. I love Sand Lake. I want to encourage residents to go to the meetings and get involved. It’s really important to let your voice be heard and find out where your tax dollars are going.”

Dines agrees that residents need to get involved. He noted that Quinlan has lived in Sand Lake less than a year, and has only been on the board since January. She was appointed to the position, not elected, and then appointed to be president in April. Several of the other council members are also appointees and will need to run for election in 2020.

The Village Council has had their share of other PR nightmares over the last nine months, including calling in a CPA to audit a previous clerk’s files; the firing of former Police Chief James Reamsma after an accident left him unable to work for a time; and the suspension and dissolution of the local police department. The Village just recently settled a lawsuit Reamsma brought against them for $27,500.

