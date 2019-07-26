



Area residents who receive mail at their home recently received a letter from the Rockford Carrier Annex of the U.S. Post Office about a procedure change regarding packages needing a signature.

The letter reads: “In our efforts to accommodate all redelivery requests for every customer, mail items that need to be picked up will be available at the Rockford Carrier Annex. This includes items such as hold mail, parcels, postage due, and certified mail. We are located at 241 Rockford Park Drive, between 11 and 12 Mile Rd, off of Northland Drive. Pickup hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This change is being done to provide same day pick up service and timely redelivery.”

Some have taken this to mean that all packages or mail requiring a signature or postage due will automatically be held for pickup, with no attempt at delivery.

Not so, according to Theresa Pitsch, Postmaster at the Rockford Carrier Annex. Mail carriers will still attempt to deliver the packages. But if someone is not home, they can either pick it up at the Rockford Annex or schedule a redelivery—whichever is more convenient.

The way the system used to work, was that the Cedar Springs mail carriers would pick up their mail at the Rockford Carrier Annex. Any packages or mail that they couldn’t deliver because it needed a signature would be brought back to the Rockford Annex at the end of the day and then put on a truck that would head to the Cedar Springs Post Office at 4 a.m. so the packages would be available for pick up there. However, if someone had tried to schedule a redelivery on the package, the Rockford Annex didn’t get that request until between 6-7 a.m. By then the package was already gone to Cedar Springs, and it couldn’t be delivered that day. And if someone had taken the day off to wait at home to sign for the package, they were out of luck.

The difference now is that the parcels will not be put on the truck to go to Cedar Springs. That way they will be available for redelivery the next day, if requested.

“We changed the procedure because so many Cedar Springs customers complained,” explained Pitsch. She said that Rockford Post Office did the switch two years ago and it’s worked much better.

“This way customers can get something when they need it,” said Pitsch. “People won’t be trying to figure out which office it’s at. We don’t want them to put in a redelivery request and us not have the item.”

For those who can’t schedule to be home to take a delivery, they still have the option to pick it up at the Rockford Carrier Annex. “There’s only six miles between the two Post Offices,” said Pitsch. “I don’t think it’s unreasonable to have people pick up here.” She noted that for those who do not get out of work before 5, they are open on Saturdays until 3 p.m. to help accommodate those who need the longer hours.