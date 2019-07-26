Headstone installed on unmarked grave

By Judy Reed

The family of Ross Boyd Reyburn, in front of their farmhouse in Algoma Township about 1913. Back row (L to R): Clay, Vernie, Leo, Noal.

Middle row (L to R): Shelby, John, and Harlow.

Front row (L to R): Adelia, Ross Boyd, Glowen, Clifford, and Ottie.



An Algoma Township man who died 85 years ago finally has a headstone on his grave in Myers Lake Cemetery, in Sparta.

According to Gordon Reyburn, he has always felt that his Uncle Ross Boyd Reyburn should have a headstone. Ross was his father Glowen’s brother, and he died at the young age of 22, on July 22, 1934. “He died of tuberculosis and meningitis according to the death certificate,” said Gordon.

Ross was born on Aug. 6, 1911, and raised on the family farm on Indian Lakes Road, a half mile west of Algoma Avenue, and attended Foxville School.

When he died, in the midst of the Great Depression, he left behind a young wife, and two young daughters. One later died and was buried in the family plot with her father. The wife and surviving daughter later moved away.

A year after Ross’s death, the bank took the family farm. It is still there today, but was reduced to five acres after the rest was sold off.

New headstone for Ross Reyburn.

For whatever reason, family never bought Gordon’s Uncle Ross a headstone. So Gordon contacted a cousin, Dale, and together they approached Hessel-Cheslek Funeral Home about it, and they supplied the headstone at no charge.

“Hessel-Cheslek did the original burial all those years ago,” explained Gordon, “in a cardboard box, that was put in a crate. You can see a depression on the top of the grave due to decay.”

The headstone was placed on the grave last week, and Gordon is happy about it. “I feel I’ve done him a good thing because all this time he’s not had one,” he said.

