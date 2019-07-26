



An elderly driver who hit the gas instead of the brake drove his truck through the wall at Kelly’s restaurant Monday evening.

Post photo by J. Reed.



By Judy Reed

Creative Technologies Academy Superintendent Dan George was sitting at a table with his wife Debi and her parents waiting for food in Kelly’s Restaurant at about 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, when a pickup truck came crashing through the wall behind him. He took a direct hit to the back.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, an elderly couple from Grand Rapids was in the truck when the male driver, in his 80s, accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and ran his truck into the building.

According to Fire Chief Marty Fraser, one of the people at the table went to the hospital via ambulance (Dan George) and the others refused medical at the scene.

In a Facebook post, George wrote that, “the pain will go away at some point, but I had a sharp reminder of the fragility of life last night. A difference of a few inches could have yielded vastly different results.”

George noted that he miraculously had no broken bones, but did have severely bruised ribs from the crash. “But they will heal. God is good,” he wrote.

According to Chief Fraser, the point of impact is the same exact spot that another vehicle went through the wall at Kelly’s back in February.