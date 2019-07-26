



A 24-year-old woman from Grand Rapids swerved to miss a deer in Spencer Township Monday and ended up with serious injuries.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Sunday, July 21, about 6:30 p.m. on 20 Mile Rd, near Meddler. She swerved to miss a deer and ran her car into the ditch, where both she and her 26-year-old male passenger were ejected.

The woman was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries, and the male passenger suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment.

The woman is suspected of operating a vehicle while intoxicated (OWI) and the crash is still under investigation.