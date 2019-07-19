A rollover crash on 14 Mile Rd at Ramsdell sent two people to the hospital on Thursday, July 11, one of them with critical injuries.

According to the Michigan State Police Rockford Post, the crash occurred about 3:56 p.m. They determined that the driver of a 2010 Kia was traveling on Ramsdell and failed to yield to westbound traffic on 14 Mile Road. The Kia entered the intersection and was struck by a westbound 2018 Ford Taurus. The Kia then rolled, trapping the occupants inside.

Courtland Township Fire extricated the two occupants of the Kia, and both were transported to the hospital. At the time, the passenger was transported with critical injuries, and the driver with minor injuries.

Assisting MSP at the crash scene was the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, Courtland Fire and Rescue, and Rockford Ambulance. The crash is still under investigation. No other details have been released.