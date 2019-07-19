



Winner of the model airplane was the Uhen family. From L to R: Morgan, Wyatt, Jack, and Jeff (Dad). On the far right is Eric Pipenger, President of the Wolverine Skyhawks.

Courtesy Photo



The Wolverine Skyhawks, Model Aviation Club did it again! Last week they provided another great airshow for Cedar Springs Summer Reading families in partnership with the Cedar Springs Public Library. President Eric Pipenger calculated that this is their 9th year holding this event. Library staff are so pleased that the Skyhawks came to town, looking for the perfect air field and found it out at 13540 West Street. Library Director Donna Clark befriended the group of model airplane enthusiasts in 2009, realizing the potential for a great partnership between the Skyhawks and her local community, especially for local families. Ever since that day, the Skyhawks have provided Summer Reading fun for local residents on an annual basis.

The evening of July 10 was perfect for flying. There was a breeze, but just enough to cool things down with full sun above. In all 90 children and 65 adults come to enjoy the show, many who had no idea the Skyhawks existed. What a treat! Families brought out blankets and lawn chairs and a couple of dollars for the Skyhawks famous grilled hotdogs and chips. The Club purchased 300 hotdogs and invited an ice cream truck to come out, too. Everyone ate well and enjoyed the swoops, turns and dives performed by the various model airplanes.

Beyond the show was the hope within the heart of every young person, grades K-12, of winning the Model Airplane offered by the Club. They handed out 81 tickets. The drawing took place at 7:30 and excitement was high. The Uhen family had three children and three chances to win the airplane, and they did! Congratulations and thank you to everyone that came!

