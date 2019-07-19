



The Post recently traveled with Noah Gorby, of Cedar Springs, when he went on a weeklong trip with his grandparents, Dave and Jan Malmo,. out East. He was excited to design a You Tube stop motion video with a former Disney animator in Massachusetts; get totally wet at Niagara Falls; and visit Plimouth Plantation with a day drive down Cape Cod. He also fed carrots to llamas, buffalo, fallow deer and zebras at the African Safari Wildlife drive-through park in Ohio.

“This was the best week of my life!” he exclaimed.

Are you going on vacation? Be sure to take along a printed edition of the Post and get someone to snap a photo of you or your family with it. Send it to us along with some info about your trip (where you went, who went along, what you saw) and send the photo and info to news@cedarspringspost.com. We will print as space allows. If you forget the Post, please do not photoshop it into the photo. Just take it with you next time!

