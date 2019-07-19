



Mark D. Purcey, age 65, of Reed City, passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. Mark was born August 28, 1953 in Fremont, MI the son of Clair and Verna (Caldwell) Purcey. He served in the U.S. Air Force during Vietnam and graduated from Ferris State University as a Respiratory Therapist. Mark always had a real spirit of adventure and found joy in the great outdoors. People who knew him saw him as a man full of integrity, loyalty and had a great “left-of-center” humor. Friends and co-workers referred to him as “wretchedly reliable” and as a father and husband he was a real rock. He left behind his wife, Bonnie; and son, Scott (Marlee) and family. A small private burial has taken place at Crandall Cemetery, Ensley Township. A gathering for friends and family will take place on Saturday, July 20 at 1:00 p.m. at the Reed City Depot, 200 N. Chestnut, Reed City. Please dress casually, and come and remember Mark as you personally knew him. In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made to either Right to Life of Michigan or Alpha Family Center, Cedar Springs.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs.

