



Police are still investigating the crash that took the life of a Cedar Springs man last week. Photo from Woodtv.com.





The Michigan State Police in Lakeview have identified the man killed in a Reynolds Township crash last week as John Louis Davis, 29, of Cedar Springs.

According to police, the crash occurred on July 9, at about 2:20 p.m. on Reed Rd. near Yankee Rd. The vehicle was traveling north on Reed Rd when it traveled off the roadway and about a quarter of a mile through a field before hitting a tree. The 29-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about him has been released.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash; but neither alcohol nor driver distraction are suspected.

State Police were assisted on scene by, Howard City Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, McKay’s Towing, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

The crash is still under investigation.

