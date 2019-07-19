



Free event to collect DNA from relatives of missing persons

Do you have someone in your family that is missing? You may want to attend this event.

The Michigan State Police and National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) is holding a free event on August 2 from noon to 5 p.m. at the MSP Marshall Post, 714 Old US 27 North, Marshall, Michigan, where family members of missing persons are invited to attend to submit DNA samples to help with the identification of unidentified remains housed at medical examiner’s offices throughout Michigan. Currently, there are 312 known unsolved, unidentified remains cases statewide.

Potential donors must be biological relatives and will be asked to allow a non-invasive swab of the inside of the cheek.

Family members are encouraged to bring photographs, dental records, medical records, or other identifying information to update law enforcement databases. Personal items will be immediately returned.