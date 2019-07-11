



These volunteers came out to plant trees along Cedar Creek last week. Courtesy photo.





Rogue River Home Rivers Initiative Project – Trout Unlimited recently received funding from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service through the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative to plant nearly 17,000 trees along the Rogue River and its tributaries. The project aims to address storm water runoff that pollutes, erodes, and warms the important trout stream by planting trees at critical sites throughout the watershed.

The first tree planting was held on the morning of July 3 along Cedar Creek at the Heart of Cedar Springs Park.

Trout Unlimited was grateful to all the volunteers who helped out. They especially wanted to thank Perry and Tom and all their partners at the Cedar Springs Community Building Development Team; the Trout Unlimited and Plaster Creek Stewards Green Teams; an amazing community of volunteers; Cedar Springs Brewing Company for supplying the volunteers with water; the City of Cedar Springs DPW for supplying wheel barrows; the Cedar Springs Public Library for the photo; and to the U.S. Forest Service for funding this project.

“It was a great day to work in the community alongside passionate people to protect Cedar Creek and the Rogue River,” said a Trout Unlimited spokesperson.

