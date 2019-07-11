By Judy Reed

We are at the midway mark of summer, so that means another round of Summer Celebrations, right here in Cedar Springs.

The Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their second round of Community Summer Celebrations from Monday, July 15, to Sunday, July 21. Each day there will be various activities going on at the Cedar Springs Public Library, Cedar Springs Brewing Company, Perry’s Place llc for herbs, teas, and more…and various other places.

Included is the Jack Clark Memorial Golf outing on July 16p; Story times at the library; live music at CS Brewing; archery for teens at the RF Rod and Gun club; free waltz dancing class on July 19 at Kin of Hope Natural Health Dance and Fitness Studio; the Chamber sidewalk sales on July 20, and much more.

Visit their Facebook page for a complete lineup of events. Just search for Cedar Springs Community Summer Celebrations.



