July 17 – 20, 2019

All the best of a fair and a festival in beautiful downtown Sparta! Enjoy traditional fair events such as tractor and truck pulls, cattle & horse shows and even lawn mower races held in our rural community. Celebrate summer with family and friends in our downtown parks to enjoy free music, daily kid’s activities, carnival midway, parade, fireworks and more! Visit us at www.spartafair.com. Or download the schedule here!