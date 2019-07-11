



Shirley (Phelps) Roberts passed away unexpectedly on July 8, 2019 at her home in Howard City. She was born on August 26, 1942. She was a graduate of Cedar Springs High School. She was proceeded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Helen Phelps; husband, Arthur Roberts and brother, Ronald Phelps. Shirley worked in retail and finished her career at Hospice of Michigan. Some of her greatest pleasures in life were spending time with her family, her grandkids and siblings. She had a knack for canning, sewing and caring for everyone around her. She was survived by her children, Chris (T. Scott Jewett) Karen ( Bill Misner) Mike (Terri Roberts) and Sheryl Parker; brother Dan (Henri Phelps); her sisters, Susan (Bill Sigel) Sandra (Bill Ives) and brother Kenneth (Cindy Phelps). Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was loved by so many people, and will forever be missed. She had such an everlasting bond with everyone she knew. Friends, family and others whose lives Shirley touched are invited to Heckman Funeral Home in Howard City for a viewing Friday, July 12 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Funeral will be held at Croton Grace Community Church on Saturday July, 13th 11 a.m. -2 p.m. Donations can be made to Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Arrangements by Heckman Funeral Home, Howard City