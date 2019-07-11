



Six children were treated at Helen DeVos Children’s hospital last week after a car hit the Amish buggy they were riding in.

According to the Mecosta County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred at 10:10 p.m. on July 3, on 5 Mile Rd near 165th Avenue. Deputies who investigated the crash said that a westbound vehicle driven by a Cedar Springs man struck the horse drawn buggy carrying 8 people. The buggy was also westbound.

A 10 year-old female passenger of the horse drawn buggy was transported by EMS and then air lifted by Aeromed to Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids for life threatening injuries. The other five children were in fair condition as of July 4. No other update has been released.

The driver of the car, a 63-year-old Cedar Springs man, was not injured. His name has not yet been released. The crash is still under investigation. Deputies do not believe alcohol was involved.

Assisting deputies at the scene was Mecosta County EMS, Osceola County EMS, Life Ambulance, Morley Rescue, Morley Fire, and the Department of Natural Resources.