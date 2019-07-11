



The Post traveled to Chattanooga, Tennessee with Kaden and Analina Piedra of Cedar Springs during the Memorial Day holiday weekend. They traveled to beautiful Lookout Mountain in the Appalachians, where they explored nearly 1,200 feet underground to visit the awesome Ruby Falls, and rode one of the steepest passenger railways in the world with their grandparents, Ward and Tina Kortz, and Aunt Allison. In this photo, they are holding the Post overlooking Tennessee at the top of the Incline Railway.

Thank you so much for taking us with you!

