



A 29-year-old man died Tuesday when his vehicle left the road and crashed into a tree in Reynolds Township.

According to the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post, the crash occurred at about 2:20 p.m. on Reed Rd. near Yankee Rd. The vehicle was traveling north on Reed Rd when it traveled off the roadway and about a quarter of a mile through a field before hitting a tree. The 29-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other information about him has been released.

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash; but neither alcohol nor driver distraction are suspected.

State Police were assisted on scene by, Howard City Fire Department, Montcalm County EMS, McKay’s Towing, and Montcalm County Central Dispatch.

