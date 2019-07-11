



Several people have driven into Pine Lake over the years. This photo shows a car that took the “Pine Lake plunge” in 2016. Post photo by L. Allen.





Robbie Mills was driving east on 17 Mile toward Pine Lake Avenue just before midnight on June 28, when he spotted tail lights ahead that looked like they were in Pine Lake.

“I was driving with my fiancée and son when I saw the car,” he told the Post. “We must have only been about a half a minute behind him. The car was still running and the lights were on. I got out and yelled to see if he was ok. He was yelling for help so I jumped in and went for a swim,” explained Mills.

He said the man had his dog with him, and it took a bit to find the dog. “At the last second I caught the dog’s collar,” he said.

Mills said the man couldn’t make the swim back to shore, so police borrowed a neighbor’s boat to pull the man to safety.

According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the driver of the vehicle was a 51-year-old man from Grand Rapids who drove straight through the intersection and into the lake. He was transported to Butterworth Hospital with minor injuries. OWI (Operating While Intoxicated Charges) are pending, and his name has not yet been released.

