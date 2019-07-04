Growers Express issues voluntary recall of multiple fresh vegetable products due to potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes

If you’ve bought fresh butternut squash spirals or zucchini spirals from Trader Joe’s recently, you will want to pay attention to this recall.

Growers Express issued a voluntary recall of select fresh vegetable products in the interest of protecting its customers and end consumers from potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes.

The fresh vegetable products include packaged varieties of butternut squash, cauliflower, zucchini and a butternut squashed based veggie bowl. However, in Michigan, the recall applies only to 10.5 oz packages of butternut squash and zucchini spirals sold at Trader Joe’s.

Most of the affected products are labeled with a “Best If Used By” Date of June 26-June 29, 2019. No other Growers Express products are impacted or part of this recall. This recall does not affect or include any Green Giant® canned or frozen vegetable products.

Look for the following:

Butternut squash spirals, 10.5 oz, SKU BCN105106, UPC 623391, lot 190614-403565, best if used by 6/28/2019

Zucchini spirals, 10.5 oz, SKU MSC104106, UPC 634908, lot 190617-403814, best if used by 6/27/2019.

The products originate from a Growers Express production facility in Biddeford, Maine. The voluntary recall was issued due to the potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. There are no reported illnesses.

Listeria is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headaches, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

“The safety of our consumers is our first priority,” said Tom Byrne, President of Growers Express. “We selfreported the need for this recall to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and stopped production immediately after being notified of a single positive sample by the Massachusetts Department of Health. We are deep sanitizing the entire facility and our line equipment, as well as conducting continued testing on top of our usual battery of sanitation and quality and safety tests before resuming production.”

Consumers who purchased any of the products listed from the affected sell by dates or with an unreadable date code are urged not to consume them and to throw the products away.

Stores also have been notified to remove any remaining products from shelves and inventory. Please refer to the toll-free number listed on each package with any questions or requests for refund. Visit www.GrowersExpress.com/voluntaryrecallExternal Link Disclaimerfor the most up-to-date information.

