Do you know anyone who suddenly has a new jet ski?

According to the Algoma Township & Public Safety Facebook page, the 1985 Kawasaki Jet Ski pictured here was stolen from the Camp Lake area sometime between June 23 and June 26.

Surveillance footage from a neighboring house shows vehicles in the area during the suspected time of the theft. They could possibly be the same vehicle. The nighttime video shows subjects loading what is thought to be the Jet Ski into the back of the car. The daytime video shows a very similar car driving back and forth past the Jet Ski on a previous day. The vehicle appears to be a late 90’s to early 2000’s red Saturn. If you have any information about this vehicle or regarding this theft, please contact Deputy Morin with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office at (616) 632-6181 ext. 4088.