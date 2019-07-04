By Mike Womack, Cedar Springs City Manager

In early 2018, the City sent out 1082 surveys to citizens in the survey, asking for feedback on various policies of and the direction of the City government. City Staff and the City Council have used the survey to help determine our actions moving forward and it has been an invaluable tool in setting the direction of some of the things we are doing to improve the City.

Some of the answers we received from the survey impressed upon the City the importance of blight removal and code enforcement. Common responses were “bad Main Street business appearance,” “poor home/yard maintenance”, “improve shabby looking store fronts,” “spruce up downtown,” “hold business accountable for upkeep,” etc. The number one thing that citizens indicated they would like to see in the City, by a wide margin, was “beautification of downtown.”

In response to these citizen comments, the City Council and I have worked to revamp a number of City departments to not only clean up city properties but to also encourage businesses and homeowners to clean up their properties as well. The City’s code enforcement department and approach has completely changed in the last year and it is now much more responsive and proactive in eliminating blight than ever before. The City has adopted a more aggressive but sensible approach to code enforcement that, despite what you might read on social media, is working with little fuss from most people.

The aim of code enforcement is simply the compliance of property with the property maintenance laws and is never to be used as punishment or retribution. Compliance with the property maintenance laws improves business and neighborhood appearance and makes Cedar Springs a nice place to live for you and your neighbors. It also encourages nice businesses to locate in the City. In each open code enforcement case, the property owner is informed of the problem, given ample time to fix the problem or is asked to contact the City to discuss the problem. In virtually every single situation, if the property owner contacts the City, they are asked when they expect to fix the problem and are told that so long as reasonable visible progress is being made that the City won’t contact them again. The code enforcer also has resources and contacts that might be able to help a citizen in need of assistance if they are unable to fix the problem on their own. If the problem is fixed, the property owner usually doesn’t hear from the City again, except maybe a “thank-you.”

So, kindly help the City take care of structure maintenance and safety, overgrown vegetation, inoperable vehicles and other code violations for the common good. We know that nobody likes being told what to do on their own property but please be kind to the code enforcement officer who has a tough job trying to make the City nice for everybody.

