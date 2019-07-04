A car pulled out into traffic from Maple Street and hit a vehicle southbound on Main St Monday. Post photo by L. Allen.





An intersection that can be difficult to navigate even during slower traffic periods was the scene of a crash Monday evening.

A section of Main St. was closed for a time Monday due to a crash at Maple and Main. Post photo by L. Allen.





According to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1, at the intersection of Main and Maple Streets. Police said that an adult female pulled out into the intersection from Maple Street and hit a vehicle driven by an adult female that was heading southbound on Main.

Neither driver was injured and both refused medical help.

The driver who pulled out was cited for failure to yield.

The intersection can be difficult to navigate for two reasons: one, because it is hard to see oncoming traffic on Main when there are cars parked on Main right next to the intersection. That causes drivers to have to pull out further into the intersection to see, and that’s not always safe. And two, the sheer volume of traffic down Main Street at certain times of the day just makes it even more difficult to turn.

There will eventually be more parking in the area, but until then, you could play it safe and not turn onto Main from Maple Street.