Volunteers stand by a kiosk recently installed at St. Clair Flats State Wildlife Area.









While traveling to some of southern Michigan’s state game areas this summer, you might notice something new—kiosks highlighting habitat improvement efforts sponsored by the Adopt-a-Game-Area program.

A cooperative effort between Pheasants Forever, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Hal & Jean Glassen Memorial Foundation, the program gives individuals, corporations and foundations the opportunity to support grassland restoration projects on public lands that they use and enjoy.

Grasslands restored through the Adopt-A-Game Area program benefit pheasants, deer, turkeys, waterfowl, cottontails, songbirds and native pollinators. Each acre restored is also open and accessible to the public, providing opportunities for hunting, birding and wildlife photography, and improved water and air quality for all Michigan residents.

The kiosks showcase property maps and information and educational materials about grasslands and grassland wildlife, and recognize sponsors who have contributed to habitat restorations there through Adopt-A-Game Area.

Kiosks have been installed at Maple River State Game Area, Allegan State Game Area, Sharonville State Game Area, St. Clair Flats State Wildlife Area, and St. John’s Marsh State Game Area.

Additional kiosks soon will be raised at Coldwater Lake State Park in Branch County, Shiawassee River State Game Area in Saginaw County, Nayanquing Point State Wildlife Area in Bay County and Verona State Game Area in Huron County.

Sponsors can earn Gold (over $25,000), Silver (over $5,000) or Bronze (over $500) sponsorship levels with their tax-deductible donations. In return, sponsors receive their name on the kiosk at their chosen game area, on the Michigan Pheasants Forever and DNR websites and social media accounts, in an annual press release and in publicity materials developed for organizations’ own use.

To learn more about the Adopt-A-Game Area program, including how you can become a sponsor today, visit MichiganPheasantsForever.org/AAGAP or contact Ben Beaman at bbeaman@pheasantsforever.org.