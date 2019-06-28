



The Post traveled to Idaho with David Ringler at the end of May. Ringler and a friend personally drove samples of his beer from Cedar Springs Brewing Company to Idaho Falls for the International Beer Awards after his samples were lost in transit. The event was held by the North American Brewers Association, and a member of the board personally flew here to deliver the medals awarded to two of the beers. Küsterer Bier was named among the best weissbiers/hefeweizens in the land, taking Gold with the Küsterer Dunkelweizen and Silver with the Küsterer Original.

