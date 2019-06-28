



From L to R: David Ringler (DDA), Carolee Cole (CBDT), Donna Clark (CS Public Library), Jerry Gross Sr. (City Council), Mike Womack (City Manager), Perry Hopkins (Chamber of Commerce and CBDT), Rose Powell (City Council), Renee Race (City Council). Courtesy Photo





The City of Cedar Springs unveiled the new sign last Friday that officially identifies the park surrounding the Library and amphitheater as the “Heart of Cedar Springs.”

The sign was unveiled at 5:30 p.m., just prior to a concert there in the park.

On hand for the unveiling were several people representing the Downtown Development Authority, Cedar Springs City Council, Community Building Development Team (CBDT) and Cedar Springs Area Chamber of Commerce.

City Manager Mike Womack gave a short speech thanking the DDA and CBDT members for the work that they are all doing to improve the downtown and the Heart of Cedar Springs area.

“The sign dedication is simply an acknowledgement of all the hard work that has been put in by businesses, charitable organizations, the Library and citizens to create an area worthy of being known as the Heart of Cedar Springs,” said Womack. “When I came to Cedar Springs in 2016, there was no library, there was no amphitheater, there was no meadow, there were no sculptures and there were no benches in the park. Where do you think the City will be in three more years?” he asked the crowd.

The small crowd that was there responded optimistically with lots of talk about all the projects going on in the City, all the business development and people looking forward to the new fire station to be built.

The sign was purchased by the DDA and the installation cost was $321.50. It was approved by the City Council in March.

This area has been named the “Heart of Cedar Springs” because it is believed that this is the area where the first establishment in Cedar Springs was built, near a flowing spring, when woods covered the area and the only road was a path through the woods between here and Laphamville (Rockford).

According to the Cedar Springs Story, by Sue Harrison and Donna DeJonge , Ora Lewis related that when his grandfather, Dennis Lewis, lived in Grand Rapids, he heard of a place far north called Cedar Springs. Near the road by the creek was a tavern, and close by were some Cedar trees and a large spring, giving the town its name. It was probably owned by John and Lydia Smith, who settled here in 1851. He ran a sawmill and their home was a log cabin in the forest, and also served as a pioneer hotel.

