



Edwin L. McIntyre, age 77, of Cedar Springs died Monday, June 24, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital. Edwin was born March 15, 1942 in Cedar Springs, the son of George and Beulah (Hunter) McIntyre. He worked his entire forty-four year career at Meijer. Ed was an avid hunter, enjoying many hunting trips with his brothers and friends. What he loved the most was time spent with friends and family. He also belonged to the Rod & Gun Club. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosalind (Johnson) McIntyre and children, Julie (Daniel) Bayer, Mark (Christine) McIntyre; grandchildren, Chelsea (Ty) Criswell, Spencer Bayer, McKenna McIntyre, Kaitlyn McIntyre; 3 great-grandchildren, Hollis Criswell, Lucy Criswell, Conner McIntyre; siblings, Chuck (Shirley) McIntyre, John (Arlene) McIntyre, Joyce (Arch) Gamm, Fred (Betty) McIntyre, George McIntyre, Ruth Ann (Orville) Russell, Floyd (Virginia) McIntyre, Leon (Pamela) McIntyre, Gene (Deborah) McIntyre, Norma Parker, Kenny (Mary Ann) McIntyre, Carl McIntyre, Cindy (Bill) Ludtke; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Brad; parents; siblings, Raymond McIntyre, Rose Pennington, Yvonne Flood. The family will greet friends Thursday, June 27 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs. The service will be Friday 1:00 p.m. at the Cedar Springs United Methodist Church. Pastor Bill Johnson, officiating. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Memorial contributions to City Impact, 288 N. Main, Cedar Springs, MI 49319.

Arrangements by Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home, Cedar Springs

