



From Alpha Family Center

Above: Alpha Family Center’s LIfeWalk banner for 2019. Courtesy photo.





June 15 was a perfect day to celebrate life with Alpha Family Center’s 24th annual fundraising event—LifeWalk! This year’s theme was “Precious in His Sight!” which relays the message that no matter how big or how small, all human life is precious in His sight.

The day began with three cyclists completing the 10-mile LifeRide course, and then 10 runners took part in Alpha’s 6th annual 5K LifeRun. LifeWalk began with a welcome, and an opening prayer from this year’s emcee Sharline Winell. Sharline has a passion for the sanctity of human life and has been involved for over 30 years in various roles with Alpha. A crowd of over 100 walkers followed behind the LifeWalk banner for the 2 mile walk down through the heart of Cedar Springs, stopping at key points to pray for our community leaders, churches, schools, and Alpha Family Center. This year the walk once again included a prayer stop at Metron Senior Citizen Center to help emphasize life is precious at all stages. The walkers returned to the park for a time of refreshments, as well as a report that included the total amount raised this year, which was over $17,000!

Walkers supporting Alpha Family Center walked two miles through downtown Cedar Springs on Saturday, June 15 during LifeWalk.

Photo by S. Reed.



LifeWalk covers a major portion of Alpha’s operating expenses, which allowed them to provide assistance over 657 times to families, with over 13,000 baby and maternity items in 2018. Alpha also offers free pregnancy self-testing, parenting classes, support for abuse, miscarriage, post-abortion, and Adult Education classes for both GED and high school diploma. Alpha also hopes to complete a child care area for our clients and acquire a gently used Stow N Go mini-van for the ministry.

Teresa Hathaway, Executive Director, and Chuck Smith, Alpha’s board president, awarded prizes to the five names selected from a random drawing of those who collected over $500 for LifeWalk. Congratulations to Ruth Ann Evans who was awarded the Grand Prize of the $500 Great Wolf Lodge gift card. Alpha wishes to offer a special “Thank you” to the local communities for their ongoing support of Alpha throughout the years. LifeWalk ended with a closing prayer and the sky filled with colorful balloons that were released in memory of the over 56,000,000 babies that have been aborted since abortion became legal in 1973.

