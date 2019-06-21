



Rufus works some Minecraft magic on one of the attendees at the library’s summer reading program.



By Judy Reed

Summer can finally begin now that school’s out and the Cedar Springs Public Library’s summer reading program, a Universe of Stories, officially kicked off Monday.

Activities were planned throughout the day to keep kids and families entertained after they filled out their registrations for this year’s program. According to Librarian Donna Clark, they had 1,147 registrations by the end of the day.

Kids enjoyed petting the animals at the summer reading program. Post photo by J. Reed.





Kids enjoyed free popcorn, ice cream, a petting zoo, a 13-year-old ventriloquist, and Rufus, the man on stilts who amazed everyone with his agility. Author David Stricklen was also there promoting the library’s book club meeting with his new book.

To download a complete listing of events happening during the summer reading program, visit their website at http://cedarspringslibrary.org/news/2019-summer-reading-program/.