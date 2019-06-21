



Virginia Fisher

Virginia Fisher, born in 1921 has been a face of Sand Lake and surrounding areas since 1937.

In her early years Virginia and her brother had a dairy farm they inherited from their parents on Algoma by Fisk Knob.

Virginia later moved to Indiana for awhile before coming back to the area She has 4 children, 1 daughter Judy Sturgeon, 3 sons that have passed on Ralph Elder, Jerry Elder, and Jack Elder. She has 20 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, and 21 great-great-grandchildren.

Virginia attended a school house on Algoma, pictured above is her 8th grade graduation in the 1930s.





In the late 1950’s you would find Virgina working at the Lundholtz Dime Store in Sand Lake on Main Street.

In her spare time Virginia loves to sew, and embroider, and in previous years you would find her a the Sand Lake VFW playing bingo.

Virginia says she has been going to the Sand Lake Festival ever since she can remember, and she loves seeing all the new faces in town. She is not one to indulge in the carnival food, you will find her at her favorite restaurant, the Lakeside Inn.

Virginia is excited to be the 2019 Sand Lake Grand Marshal at the age of 98.

