web analytics

Categorized | Arts & Entertainment

Sand Lake 4th of July Celebration

Posted on 21 June 2019.

Celebrating 150 years!

2019 Sand Lake 4th of July  Schedule of events

Friday, June 28th  

Sand Lake Parade of Lights: Come support your local fire and police departments. starts at dusk Lake Street

Sunday, June 30th

Registration for Classic Car/ Antique Tractor Show: 8 am Corner of Lake St & 4th St.

Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show: 9 am – 2 pm Corner of Lake St & 4th St.

Mini Tractor Pull:  1 pm Water Tower

Wednesday, July 3rd

Decorate Your Bike and Celebrate the Fourth of July:Bring your bike to the Library and decorate it for the 4th of July! We will have many patriotic decorations on hand to help you festoon your bike!10 am – noon Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library

Library “Red, White, & Blue” Book Sale: 10 am – 7 pm Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library

Bingo at VFW – Smoke Free: 2 pm – 9 pm VFW Hall

Carnival Midway Opens: 5 pm Salisbury Park

Sand Lake Rodeo – Tickets at the Gate: 7 pm Water Tower

MUSIC: Moonshot:  8 pm – 11 pm Lake Street Stage

Thursday, July 4th

Grand Parade Registration:Registration fee $15, after June 29th $20. Call or text Stacy at 231-414-7654 to register.  11 am corner of Oak St. & 7th St.

Carnival Midway Open: Noon Salisbury Park

Grand Parade:  Starts 1:30 Lake Street

Bingo at VFW – Smoke Free: 2 pm – 9 pm VFW Hall

Demolition Derby: Gates open 3 pm | Pre-sale tickets start at 2 pm.  |Racing start at 6pm Water Tower

Music: Main Street:  7:30 pm -10:30 pm Lake Street Stage

Fireworks: 10:30pm

Friday, July 5th

Library “Red, White, & Blue” Book Sale:Great deals on books, magazines, movies, music and more. Located in the Library program room. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 10 am – 5 pm Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library

Carnival Midway Open: 5 pm Salisbury Park

Music: Borderline Band: 7:30 pm -10:30 pm Lake Street Stage

Saturday, July 6th

Kiddie’s Day • “Celebrating 150 Years”

Library “Red, White, & Blue” Book Sale:Great deals on books, magazines, movies, music and more. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.10 am – 2 pm Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library

Teen Zone: Escape Room:Teen only fun at the library! Test your skills in our escape room.10 am – 4 pm Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library

Kiddie Day Parade:Registration at 11 am. Games and fun stuff to do after the Parade.11:30 am Lake St. & 6th St.

Carnival Midway Open: 1 pm Salisbury Park

Greased Pig Contest: 3 pm Water Tower

MUSIC: Whiskey Bizzness: 7:30 pm -10:30 pm Lake Street Stage

Please note: 

• No sale of knives with blades more than 3” long is not permitted

• No airsoft guns allowed at Carnival or events

• No dogs allowed in Midway

This post was written by:

- who has written 15504 posts on Cedar Springs Post Newspaper.


Contact the author

«
»

Leave a Reply

*

code

advert
Advertising Rates Brochure
Kent Theatre
Cedar Car Co

Get Your Copy of The Cedar Springs Post for just $40 a year!