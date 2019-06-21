Celebrating 150 years!
2019 Sand Lake 4th of July Schedule of events
Friday, June 28th
Sand Lake Parade of Lights: Come support your local fire and police departments. starts at dusk Lake Street
Sunday, June 30th
Registration for Classic Car/ Antique Tractor Show: 8 am Corner of Lake St & 4th St.
Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show: 9 am – 2 pm Corner of Lake St & 4th St.
Mini Tractor Pull: 1 pm Water Tower
Wednesday, July 3rd
Decorate Your Bike and Celebrate the Fourth of July:Bring your bike to the Library and decorate it for the 4th of July! We will have many patriotic decorations on hand to help you festoon your bike!10 am – noon Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library
Library “Red, White, & Blue” Book Sale: 10 am – 7 pm Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library
Bingo at VFW – Smoke Free: 2 pm – 9 pm VFW Hall
Carnival Midway Opens: 5 pm Salisbury Park
Sand Lake Rodeo – Tickets at the Gate: 7 pm Water Tower
MUSIC: Moonshot: 8 pm – 11 pm Lake Street Stage
Thursday, July 4th
Grand Parade Registration:Registration fee $15, after June 29th $20. Call or text Stacy at 231-414-7654 to register. 11 am corner of Oak St. & 7th St.
Carnival Midway Open: Noon Salisbury Park
Grand Parade: Starts 1:30 Lake Street
Bingo at VFW – Smoke Free: 2 pm – 9 pm VFW Hall
Demolition Derby: Gates open 3 pm | Pre-sale tickets start at 2 pm. |Racing start at 6pm Water Tower
Music: Main Street: 7:30 pm -10:30 pm Lake Street Stage
Fireworks: 10:30pm
Friday, July 5th
Library “Red, White, & Blue” Book Sale:Great deals on books, magazines, movies, music and more. Located in the Library program room. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 10 am – 5 pm Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library
Carnival Midway Open: 5 pm Salisbury Park
Music: Borderline Band: 7:30 pm -10:30 pm Lake Street Stage
Saturday, July 6th
Kiddie’s Day • “Celebrating 150 Years”
Library “Red, White, & Blue” Book Sale:Great deals on books, magazines, movies, music and more. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.10 am – 2 pm Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library
Teen Zone: Escape Room:Teen only fun at the library! Test your skills in our escape room.10 am – 4 pm Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library
Kiddie Day Parade:Registration at 11 am. Games and fun stuff to do after the Parade.11:30 am Lake St. & 6th St.
Carnival Midway Open: 1 pm Salisbury Park
Greased Pig Contest: 3 pm Water Tower
MUSIC: Whiskey Bizzness: 7:30 pm -10:30 pm Lake Street Stage
Please note:
• No sale of knives with blades more than 3” long is not permitted
• No airsoft guns allowed at Carnival or events
• No dogs allowed in Midway