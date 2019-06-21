Celebrating 150 years!



2019 Sand Lake 4th of July Schedule of events

Friday, June 28th

Sand Lake Parade of Lights: Come support your local fire and police departments. starts at dusk Lake Street

Sunday, June 30th

Registration for Classic Car/ Antique Tractor Show: 8 am Corner of Lake St & 4th St.

Classic Car & Antique Tractor Show: 9 am – 2 pm Corner of Lake St & 4th St.

Mini Tractor Pull: 1 pm Water Tower

Wednesday, July 3rd

Decorate Your Bike and Celebrate the Fourth of July:Bring your bike to the Library and decorate it for the 4th of July! We will have many patriotic decorations on hand to help you festoon your bike!10 am – noon Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library

Library “Red, White, & Blue” Book Sale: 10 am – 7 pm Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library

Bingo at VFW – Smoke Free: 2 pm – 9 pm VFW Hall

Carnival Midway Opens: 5 pm Salisbury Park

Sand Lake Rodeo – Tickets at the Gate: 7 pm Water Tower

MUSIC: Moonshot: 8 pm – 11 pm Lake Street Stage

Thursday, July 4th

Grand Parade Registration:Registration fee $15, after June 29th $20. Call or text Stacy at 231-414-7654 to register. 11 am corner of Oak St. & 7th St.

Carnival Midway Open: Noon Salisbury Park

Grand Parade: Starts 1:30 Lake Street

Bingo at VFW – Smoke Free: 2 pm – 9 pm VFW Hall

Demolition Derby: Gates open 3 pm | Pre-sale tickets start at 2 pm. |Racing start at 6pm Water Tower

Music: Main Street: 7:30 pm -10:30 pm Lake Street Stage

Fireworks: 10:30pm

Friday, July 5th

Library “Red, White, & Blue” Book Sale:Great deals on books, magazines, movies, music and more. Located in the Library program room. Sponsored by Friends of the Library. 10 am – 5 pm Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library

Carnival Midway Open: 5 pm Salisbury Park

Music: Borderline Band: 7:30 pm -10:30 pm Lake Street Stage

Saturday, July 6th

Kiddie’s Day • “Celebrating 150 Years”

Library “Red, White, & Blue” Book Sale:Great deals on books, magazines, movies, music and more. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.10 am – 2 pm Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library

Teen Zone: Escape Room:Teen only fun at the library! Test your skills in our escape room.10 am – 4 pm Nelson Twp/Sand Lake Library

Kiddie Day Parade:Registration at 11 am. Games and fun stuff to do after the Parade.11:30 am Lake St. & 6th St.

Carnival Midway Open: 1 pm Salisbury Park

Greased Pig Contest: 3 pm Water Tower

MUSIC: Whiskey Bizzness: 7:30 pm -10:30 pm Lake Street Stage

Please note:

• No sale of knives with blades more than 3” long is not permitted

• No airsoft guns allowed at Carnival or events

• No dogs allowed in Midway

