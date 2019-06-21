



The 2019-2020 Miss Sand Lake Queen is Alexandra Walkwitz (center), and her court members are Chloe Coar (L) and Nikkita Coar (R).





The Jr. Miss Sand Lake Queen is Stephanie Pierce (center), and her court members are Morgan Williams (L) and Madelyn Ringler (R).





By Judy Reed

Sand Lake is getting ready to host its 150th Fourth of July celebration, and they chose new royalty Sunday evening at their pageant at the Sand Lake VFW Hall.

The title of Little Miss Firecracker went to Tayla Hamilton.

Courtesy Photo



This group of Sand Lake royalty will be in the parade, along with 22 former queens, all there to celebrate 150 years. One of the queens is from 1969—50 years ago.

The celebration kicks off on Friday, June 28, with a parade of lights at 9 p.m. to honor area firefighters, police, and other emergency responders. On Sunday, July 30, is the Sand Lake classic car and antique tractor show. The Midway opens July 3 and stays open through July 6. Other events include the Sand Lake Rodeo, the Grand Parade on July 4 with fireworks finishing off the night, and kiddies day on Saturday, July 6. See below for a complete schedule of events.