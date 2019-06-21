



LANSING, Mich. – Is quitting smoking on your to-do list this summer? The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) can help with free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges through Sept. 30.

The offer is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Tips From Former Smokers® campaign featuring real people who are living with the effects of smoking-related diseases and secondhand smoke exposure. Up to eight weeks of free nicotine patches, gum or lozenges are available to Michigan residents who call the Quitline at 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669). Enrollment is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“CDC’s Tips campaign reminds people of the harmful effects of smoking and connects them with important resources like the Michigan Tobacco Quitline,” says Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health. “As a physician and public health professional, I know all too well the terrible toll of smoking. MDHHS is committed to helping Michiganders quit tobacco products and reduce their risk of tobacco-related illnesses like cancer and heart disease.”

Smoking remains the leading cause of preventable death and disease in the United States. It kills about 480,000 Americans each year. For every person who dies from a smoking-related disease, at least 30 more people suffer at least one serious illness from smoking. Nearly 68 percent of smokers say they want to quit. Tobacco users interested in quitting are urged to call 800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or to visit Cdc.gov/tips for free help quitting and to view the personal stories from the campaign.

The Michigan Tobacco Quitline is an evidence-based service providing free telephone and online coaching and text messaging. More than 140,000 Michigan residents have used the Quitline or the online coaching program to help them in their journey towards a tobacco-free life.

The Quitline offers English, Arabic and Spanish-speaking counselors, as well as interpretive services for a wide variety of languages. For more information, call 800-QUIT-NOW or visit Michigan.gov/tobacco.